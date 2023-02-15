Ocean City Gives Incentives to Draw in Primary Residents

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is trying to lighten the load for people who are interested in making a permanent move to town.
Bill Neville, Director of Planning and Community Development in Ocean City said, "Primarily, giving that incentive to single family homes but it does apply to townhomes and condominiums when somebody does move to town."
The Primary Resident Incentive Program (PRIP) looks to waive certain building permit fees.
Neville says the program will give new homeowners a rebate on their property taxes at up to 2,500 dollars and a 7,500 dollar credit toward a build or home improvements.
Ronnee Congleton says the plan is promising but Delaware is where she will stay, "No, it's to expensive tax wise and even health care is higher."
But there's one catch, to qualify for this program you have to list the home you build as your primary residence and sign an agreement to not rent the property for five years.
Some people like Charles Falker think this incentive is good so more people may call ocean city home, "Well, I am one a year round and I would like to see more people in this town year round, more primary people would take better care of the place than if you're just here for vacation or whatever."
This program has now been extended by the town council to run through fiscal year 2024. If you're interested in applying to the incentive program, you can do it through Ocean City Planning and Zoning, online or in person at City Hall.