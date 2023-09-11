Ocean City honors those lost on September 11th, 2001

OCEAN CITY, MD. - Crowds gathered in Ocean City, earlier this afternoon, to honor those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks. For the past few nights, Ocean City has been holding a light ceremony called, Remembrance Beams of Light. During the ceremony, two beams of light, symbolizing the World Trade Center, are shinned into the sky.
Kevin Knolls, who is a volunteer firefighter with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department and the committee chair on the Ocean City Memorial Committee, spoke with CoastTV about the importance of this ceremony.
"This is the least we can do to honor those, not only in the FDNY, but the hundreds of service professionals who lost their lives on that day," explained Knolls.
A statue of a firefighter can be seen on the boardwalk. Surrounding the statue are names of those lost etched into bricks. A piece of steel from the towers rests at the memorial, and symbolizes the 345 firefighters who were lost that day.
Maryland State Senator, Mary Beth Carozza, was working in the Pentagon on the day of the attacks.
"It was the worst of horrors," stated Senator Carozza. "The scale of destruction, the loss of life, but then you also saw the bravery, kindness, and unity, and so you knew in the end that good would overcome evil," continued Carozza.
The final Remembrance Beams of Light ceremony will be held tonight at 8:00pm on North Division Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City, after a 9/11 tribute video.