OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council's ordinance regarding houseboats took a significant step forward Monday night after passing its first reading at 6 p.m. The ordinance, aimed at regulating houseboats within the city, will now proceed to its second reading.
This development follows after the Ocean City council told the company Sea Rocket to remove their houseboat from marina waters near Dorchester Street and to also take down their listing online to stay there for a night. Sea Rocket has not changed a thing, saying they are not breaking any laws and that their vessel is a "commercial passenger vessel," not a houseboat.
While the ordinance aims to address concerns surrounding marina integrity and potential community disruption, Sea Rocket CEO Will Wangle maintains his assertion that the vessel in question does not fit the definition of a traditional houseboat.
The outcome of the ordinance's second reading will determine if the houseboat ordinance will become law in Ocean City.
