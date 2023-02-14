Ocean City Improvement Plans Approved

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The town council in Ocean City are making moves. The Town Council came to a decision to accept the City Improvement Plan rankings that will be funded by the town for the new fiscal year.
Some of the top projects include boardwalk comfort station renovations, street paving and the ocean bowl skate park renovations.
One contractor for the town spoke on letting the State of Maryland pay for the street paving project,
"Don't stop the state, let them mill, let them pave by the time I take it back, it's gonna be a number of years into wearing it out anyway."
The council discussed the Baltimore Avenue Project, which would bring power lines under ground on the Ave and some council members are still not convinced if the project is worth it, like John Gehrig who said, "Spend an extra 40 mil when we could do we could bond every single project on here except the sports complex. Add up all the bonded projects, we could find them all at least twice. We could do the project and then do it all over again. for less than the price of the Baltimore Avenue."
The council also voted on whether to move the Baltimore Ave project ahead of other projects in the capital improvement plan but to no avail. The town council voted against moving forward with the project at this time.
The next town council meeting to discuss the Capital Improvement Plan further will be on February 28th.