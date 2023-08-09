Ocean City in talks of banning designated smoking areas in Northside Park

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town of Ocean City is in talks of banning the designated smoking areas in Northside Park.
Some like Diana Mulcahy have been coming to the park for years with her family and she said she understands both sides of this issue.
"I don't smoke, so I don't really care if people do it," Mulcahy said. "But people are going to smoke, so I guess they should have some place to smoke especially in and outside park."
Northside park is the only park in Ocean City that still has designated smoking areas and City Manager, Terry McGean said this new ordinance would
avoid confusion and promote a healthy lifestyle for people who visit the parks in Ocean City.
But Mulcahy said she still has some questions about what the ban will actually accomplish.
"People smoke, so you can get rid of the area and then maybe we'll see more people walking around smoking instead, they have to go someplace and it has to be outside at this point," Mulcahy said.
While others like local Brian Kissel said removing the stations isn't going to shake things up in the park.
"I haven't noticed anybody smoking or vaping out of the park here," Kissel said. "Also I really haven't even noticed anybody at the designated smoking area smoking either, so I don't think it would be that big a deal to take it away."
The first reading of this ordinance banning the designated smoking areas will be on August 21 at City Hall.