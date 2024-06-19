OCEAN CITY, Md. - Businesses along the Ocean City boardwalk will face stricter fines for merchandise displays that extend too far out, following regulations set by the Ocean City Council. The increase in fines aim to reduce clutter and improve safety on the busy boardwalk.
Bryan Ridgell, a local in Ocean City, supports the change. "Lots of people walking, got bikes going up and down during the day. So everybody needs to share the space and make sure people can get through without being impeded," he said.
Under the regulations, shops must adhere to Ocean City's guidelines about how far their merchandise can extend onto the boardwalk and what types of items can be displayed outside their stores. Previously, first-time offenders received a verbal warning, but now they will face an immediate $500 fine.
CoastTV sought opinions from boardwalk visitors about the increased fines. Zach Townsend, a vacationer, thinks these changes will improve the boardwalk, "Putting their merchandise out that far can be a legitimate hazard to people. There are a lot of people here, and it’s an obstruction. It seems a little overkill, but I think their intentions are pretty rational."
The rules are designed to keep the boardwalk safe and ensure that business owners comply with regulations. However, officers have the discretion to issue a written warning instead of the $500 fine if deemed appropriate.
Ridgell hopes these fine changes will encourage better use of space on the boardwalk. "Friday and Saturday nights during the summer, it’s wall-to-wall people, which is great for the businesses. They benefit, but we all get to share the same place," he added.
The Ocean City Council plans to use this summer as a trial period for the new ordinance and will review its effectiveness in the fall.