OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that the inlet parking lot will be closing on Sept. 10 due to several events over the following month that make use of the lot.
The first event is OC BikeFest, which begins on Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 17. During that time, the town says that the lot will feature limited motorcycle-only parking, provided on a first come, first serve basis.
After OC BikeFest is the Oceans Calling Festival, which will use the inlet lot as well as the North Division Street municipal lot as well. The festival takes place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and while the inlet lot will stay closed, the municipal lot will reopen on Oct. 4.
Finally, after the festival, is the Endless Summer Cruisin' Event, which runs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. Any car or truck participating in the event will be able to parkin the inlet lot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the town says the lot will be open to the public.
The lot is set to re-open to the public as normal after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The town also reminds drivers that the downtown area is expected to be congested during this time. They say to leave early and stay late to avoid the traffic, especially during the Ocean's Calling Festival. The town also says the Ocean City Beach Bus is a great alternative to trying to find parking downtown.
Alternative parking locations are listed on the Town of Ocean City website.