OCEAN CITY, Md.- Right now, the town of Ocean City is hoping to add more green to your garden. The town is accepting grant applications for pollinator gardens.
Even if your thumb isn't the greenest, the town will pick out the plants for you. You're just in charge of picking them up, and then keeping them alive.
"Just give them a good start but then, these are all native plants so they will like the climate, the hydrology, they'll like the rain," said Environmental Engineer, Gail Blazer.
Once they're in, the plants will get to work. The gardens provide habitat to all types of animals and insects. They also keep the bay healthy and improve water quality.
"What's hurting our bays is too many nutrients. If there's too much nutrients that will cause algae blooms, and cause fish kills, and decrease the oxygen in the water. We like to use up the nutiretns in the vegetation and infiltrate it in the ground. We have a better chance of keeping the nutrients from running off," said Blazer.
If you're interested in getting one of these gardens in your home or neighborhood, fill out an application online. Applications are due before April 15.