OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two simultaneous fireworks displays are set to take place in Ocean City on the 4th of July, and because of this, the Ocean City Police Department is anticipating heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the entire town.
The northern display at Northside Park kicks off at 8 p.m., with the actual show at 9:30 p.m.
They say the soccer field at the northwest side of the park will be closed due to safety precautions, as the fireworks will move off the west pier into the park.
There will be “No Parking” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the following areas:
- The north and south sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The north and south sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The north and south sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue
- The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street North to 125th Street
- The west side of Jamaica Avenue from 125th Street to 127th Street
- The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road end near the entrance to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ maintenance complex
The town says that an alternate traffic pattern should be expected between 123rd and 127th street starting at 7 p.m.
The southern display will take place on Caroline street starting at 7 p.m., though the actual fireworks still don't start until 9:30 p.m.
There will be “No Parking” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, beginning at 6:00 a.m. in the following locations:
- Baltimore Avenue and N. Division Street
- 900 to 902 Philadelphia Avenue
- Northside of the 200 block of Dorchester Street
- 200 block of 1st Street
- Southside of 2nd Street
- South St. Louis Avenue between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (eastside)
The tram will pause operations between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. due to expected pedestrian traffic in the area, according to the town.
The town expects parking to be extremely limited. The inlet lot is open, but the rate is increased to $5 an hour.
They recommend using the West OC Park-n-Ride, which offers free ample parking and takes those who use it to the main areas of Ocean City via shuttle, included in the town's $4 all day bus pass service.
That $4 pass allows you to ride 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. the next morning. The Beach Bus goes from South Division Street Transit Center to the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. the next morning, from South Division Street Transit Center to the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between.
The town offers the following tips for pedestrians to stay safe:
- Always cross at and within marked crosswalks
- Look, pay attention, then cross
- Follow all traffic signals and lane markings
- Use the sidewalk-do not cross in the street
- Make eye contact with drivers
And for drivers:
- Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks- this is a Maryland law
- Slow down- watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning
- Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to text and use handheld devices while driving
- Stay alert and avoid all distractions
- Share the road with bicycles
- Do not drive in the bike and bus lanes
Should inclement weather postpone the displays, the town says that everything here applies to July 5 instead.
