OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you ever wanted to work at the beach, here is your chance. The Town of Ocean City is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The job fair will provide applicants with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, from public safety to camp counselors, to bus drivers and lifeguards, and everything in between. Admission is free.
The following departments with the Town will be present and taking applications; Recreation and Parks, Beach Patrol, Police Department, Fire Department, Purchasing, Public Works, Maintenance, Solid Waste, and Transportation.
“The job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in Ocean City and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new career,” said Ocean City Human Resources Director Katie Callan. “The job fair provides access to supervisors and employers, from a wide variety of departments and industries, who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions.”
Bring your resume and dress to impress. Computers will be on-site to apply online during the job fair. If you are seeking employment and unable to attend the job fair, visit www.oceancitymd.gov to view current job openings. For questions about the job fair, please call Human Resources at 410-289-8822.