Ocean City Locals Speak Out After Another Pedestrian Death

OCEAN CITY, Md.- After another pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk, locals are questioning their safety.
Cars frequently speed down Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Tracy Carragahan-Alston has been visiting for about 30 years. She frequently pushes her grandkids down the sidewalk in strollers. She said she often sees cars speed.
"Like 7 or 8 o'clock that is when people really start racing," Carragahan-Alston said.
Shannon Pippett has worked on the boardwalk for many years.
She said she been watching people ignore the crosswalk signals.
She thinks ticketing for jaywalking is the answer.
"What would you rather have a $75 ticket for jaywalking or have to bury your child or a friend?" Pippett said.
Carragahan-Alston said she wishes there was more infrastructure in place to protect her.
"They should put more speed signs out saying the limit," she said.
It's an issue that the city manager says they've been trying to combat for years.
In recent years they've added more lighting, extra pedestrian only signals, and fences meant to encourage people at the crosswalks to cross there rather than in the road.
Carragahan-Alston still doesn't think its enough.
"There are rights as walkers we have," Carragahan-Alston said.
It's a deadly issue dividing Ocean City and it seems like no one can win.