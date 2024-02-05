OCEAN CITY, Md - People living in Ocean City could pay more for their water utility. Town officials say a customer with average water usage will see an increase of $14.17 per quarter in fiscal year 2025 if the new rates are adopted.
The changes were presented at a workshop last week. The rates include water and wastewater.
It is part of a five year study with projected rate increases proposed for the next four years. Click here to see the increases up to 2029.
Ocean City's solicitor is scheduled to present the proposals at tonight's Mayor and City Council meeting.