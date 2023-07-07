Ocean City looks to improve code on employee housing

OCEAN CITY, Md. -It's been an ongoing issue in Ocean City, the need for more employee housing.
As the summer season is in full swing, Amy Thompson, the executive director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce said businesses have adjusted to the lack of employees caused by the lack of housing.
"Some of these businesses would be open longer hours or would be able to handle a bigger volume if they had sufficient staff," Thompson said. "So we are probably seeing some edges being shortened a bit in that regard."
This is Udsav KC's first summer working and living in Ocean City and he said he likes it in the resort town. Although he wishes his apartment had better amenities like his mattress could be softer and a better bathroom set up.
KC said he has noticed a significant rise in his cost of living in Ocean City versus where he goes to school in Kansas.
"I pay 500 dollars a month in Kansas and 2200 dollars here per summer season so its a big change, KC said.
The town hopes with this new housing code to create more employee housing and give the town a boost.
"Some of the old housing codes maybe can be re tweaked or looked at differently based on who's actually going to use a piece of property," Thompson said. We have to look at how we can get the most use out of that space, that helps the people who want it and helps businesses to thrive."
But as of now the town still has to decide one last detail with the proposed new housing code. The town council will discuss the standards for leasing new employee housing. The discussion should happen at the next town council meeting in the new few weeks. But in the meantime, Ocean City is looking to the future.
"I have reasonable confidence that we're going to have an answer by the end of this tourism season, which will then inform what next summer could look like," Thompson said.