Ocean City looks to prepare parking for the future of the convention center

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Master Plan and parking study for the Ocean City Convention Center was approved by town council.
The study will review potential future expansion of the convention center and see how parking will grow with that expansion.
Town Manager Terry McGean says the convention center is a big part of Ocean City, and this study is needed as more and more people come to events at the center.
"We do have some events right now that as the convention center has grown and become more and more successful where parking is becoming an issue," he said. "We expect as the convention center continues to be successful, that may become more of an issue."
McGean says some potential changes to parking include a parking garage, more off-site parking options and more.
The Maryland Stadium Authority will handle the Master Plan for the Convention Center. There is currently no planned expansions for the Convention Center or parking changes.