OCEAN CITY, Md Ocean City police arrested Antonio 26 year old John Torlish of Ocean City. He was wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several handgun-related charges from an incident that occurred on October 16 in Salisbury.
According to Ocean City Police, a license plate reader (LPR) alert was received during the early evening hours of Tuesday showing Torlish's vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers the vehicle was associated with a person who had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
Officers with the Ocean City Police Department were able to locate the vehicle at a north-end condominium. Police say they were able to take Torlish into custody without incident.
“I would like to commend our officers for their due diligence and the coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Torlish into custody” commented Chief Ross Buzzuro. “This is another incident where the LPR system has proven to be a valuable tool to help keep Ocean City safe”.
Torlish was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bail. Torlish has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail for a bail review.