DEWEY BEACH, Del. - An Ocean City man faces multiple felony charges after he was arrested over the weekend at The Starboard in Dewey Beach.
Delaware State Police responded to The Starboard on Route 1 around 10 p.m. Saturday for a person reportedly being disorderly. A trooper tried to help employees remove 37-year-old Matthew Slentz from the premises, but police say he did not comply. Slentz allegedly pulled out a concealed razorblade before lunging at the officer. He was tased after police say he refused to comply and was then taken into custody.
After searching Slentz, police found an additional concealed spring-loaded switchblade knife. He was charged at Troop 7 with possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. Slentz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,050 secured bond.