Ocean City Maryland Addresses New Legalization of Marijuana in the State

OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Saturday, July 1 recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland.
Some people have said they welcome the new law but their are still a lot of restrictions and Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan wants everyone to know the facts.
"Recreational marijuana is only legal for adults over the age of 21 or older and they may only possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis or marijuana," Meehan said.
The biggest thing to know is that while it is legal, you can not smoke it in any public places that includes the beach, boardwalk, buses or restaurants to name a few.
But where can you smoke marijuana in Ocean City now that it is legal? Mayor Meehan said people can only smoke in their private residences and if you are staying in a residence and/or hotel that has a no smoking policy, you can't smoke there either.
Greg Bailey, a longtime homeowner in Ocean City said he doesn't see how this new law can be enforced since it's already difficult to enforce the current laws.
"It's going to be kind of hard to control because currently out on the beach, there is a designated area to smoke and you still see people vaping and smoking down near the water still," Bailey said.
But for some like one local Alex Alexis, legalization isn't just about the freedom to get high, for some its a game changer.
"For people who have a criminal past and have gotten in trouble for things like smoking marijuana, it's more of a relief to know that that's one less thing that you have to worry about getting in trouble for," Alexis said.
But if someone does get caught smoking marijuana, they won't go to jail but get a warning and a 25 dollar fine.
The town of Ocean City said this new law will take some time to get used to but they just want people to be compliant.