OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has taken a definitive stance against proposals by US Wind, a company seeking to establish wind farms off the coast, stating, "Ocean City just is not for sale." This comes as US Wind attempts to offer communities with Community Benefit Packages, offering up to $2 million over a twenty-year period in exchange for their non-opposition to the upcoming projects.
The company's proposition requires towns to agree not to object or delay any of the wind farm developments, a condition that has sparked a mix of reactions among local residents and officials. While some community members have expressed support for the renewable energy prospects of wind farms, they admit to being less informed about the financial specifics of the deal.
Grant Newbury, a local resident, acknowledges the need for diversifying energy sources but voices concerns over the rapid pace of developments. "It's important to explore different sources of energy, but a lot of times they seem to be pushing the agenda quite aggressively," he remarked.
Mayor Meehan has called on neighboring towns to carefully consider the implications of such agreements. "For those elected officials to basically sign something that is still an unknown in many regards and not be able to comment or object to what's being proposed in the future, I think would be a big mistake," Meehan advised.
US Wind has previously explained the economic benefits of offshore wind projects, countering claims and misconceptions about their impact. However, Mayor Meehan makes it clear that, despite the potential benefits within the package, Ocean City will not be participating in US Wind's plans.