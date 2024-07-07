OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired police service dogs, K-9 Koda, who passed away on July 4th.
Koda, a German Shepherd from Slovakia, was by the side of his handler, Lieutenant Michael Kelly, at the time of his passing. Police say Koda joined the force in 2012 until his retirement in 2018. According to the Town of Ocean City, Koda was deployed 626 times and assisted with over 100 arrests.
While he retired from the department in 2018, Koda continued to live with Lt. Kelly, taking on the role of family protector.
"We are deeply grateful for your support and understanding during this difficult time," said a department spokesperson. "Please keep the Kelly family and the OCPD family in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of Koda."
Koda's impact on the community and the police department was profound, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.