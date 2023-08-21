OCEAN CITY, Md. - Town Council voted on Monday night to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would remove designated smoking areas from Northside Park.
Since Northside Park is the last park in Ocean City to have designated smoking areas, this ordinance would ban smoking and vaping in all public parks in town.
Town Council voted 4 in favor of the ordinance and 2 against it.
"You're outside, you're at northside park, your child or grandson hits a winning home run, you can't even light up at the designated smoking area," says Council Secretary Tony DeLuca. "Just think about that, I mean next it's going to be the beach."
The ordinance would also replace the word "marijuana" with "cannabis" throughout town codes to comply with state legislature.
The ordinance still has to pass a second reading before it would be approved.