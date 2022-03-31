OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum has a Women's History exhibit to celebrate Women's History Month. The panels showcase the biographies of historical women in Worcester County.
"Women's history exhibit has received alot of attention um because we have families here in ocean city that have ties to this exhibit, um, these women that are represented within this exhibit, and today we have locals and vacationers who come out to learn about that history and celebrate it," Christine Okerblom, Curator at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, said.
The exhibit also showcases antique items of the women, from dresses to a switchboard used in the early 20th century during a heavy storm.
For additional information on the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, visit https://www.ocmuseum.org/