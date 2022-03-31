Milton, DE (19968)

Today

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.