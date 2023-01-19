OCEAN CITY, Md. - For the 18th year in a row, the Town of Ocean City says they will be offering beach district plants to the public to be planted in the secondary dune area.
According to the Town, the plants offered are hardy plants, which can tolerate the harsh environment of the ocean front areas. They also say that the plants enhance the habitat, provide food and water, water quality treatment, and erosion control to the secondary dune area, an area that tends to be overlooked and needs attention.
“We began this program to help create habitat and prevent erosion of the area behind the dune which was in need of attention,” said Town of Ocean City Environmental Engineer Gail Blazer. “The plants are very beneficial to the stability of the dune system and help with erosion and scour. Our residents and property owners love the program and it benefits the environment and the beach, so it is a win for everyone.”
People who live at the oceanfront and ocean side can order plants and will need to pick them up at a predetermined date and time, says the Town, and applications are being accepted now with a deadline of February 24th.
According to the town, suitable plants to add to a secondary dune area include beach grass, bayberry, rugosa rose, beach plum, high tide bush, red cedar and panic grass.
For more information or to receive an application, the Town says to contact Joann Landon at (410) 289-8887 or email JLandon@oceancitymd.gov. Also, more information is provided by visiting https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/planning-community-development/.