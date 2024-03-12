OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City has opened applications for mini-grants aimed at enhancing the Beach District with native plants and promoting the creation of pollinator gardens. 40 grants are available for each category.
Beach district plants, chosen for their resilience against salt air and wind, include hardy species such as beach grass and native dune plants. According to the town, these plants not only stabilize the dunes but also create vital habitats for local wildlife, contributing to the natural development of the coastal ecosystem over time.
On the other hand, pollinator gardens serve as a haven for bees, birds, butterflies and other small mammals, promoting biodiversity while also enhancing water quality and controlling erosion. Recognizing the significance of these initiatives, Ocean City's Green Team is actively promoting pollinator gardens as part of its commitment to Sustainable Maryland Action Items. Residents or property owners can apply online before the deadline, April 12.