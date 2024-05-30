OCEAN CITY, MD – Reason for celebration Thursday in Ocean City, The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, along with elected officials, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bayside Park at 3rd Street. The park spans two blocks, next to the bay between 3rd and 4th Streets.
The west block of the park features several new improvements, the property has been elevated, bayside boardwalk access has been improved, andyou can find head-in parking along 4th Street, walking paths, benches, and two playground areas. The east block includes an expanded Ocean Bowl Skate Park, a new multi-court surface for tennis and pickleball, and reconstructed basketball courts.
“I am thrilled that the Bayside Park at 3rd Street is completed for our community to enjoy,” said Recreation and Parks Director Susan Petito. “This reimagining project has been long in the works, and I am grateful to the Mayor and Council, the Ocean City Development Corporation, and all of the dedicated town staff and community members who have supported the effort, recognized its importance, and helped it become a reality.”
For more information about the new Bayside Park at 3rd Street, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 410-250-0125.