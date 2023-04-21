Ocean City Partners with Composting Organization Go Green OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has announced a new partnership with GO GREEN OC, a non-profit composting organization, to help Ocean City become the first ever zero waste resort town in America.
The founder of GO GREEN OC, Josh Chamberlain said the organization has already been composting in town since 2018 and they are happy with the progress that has already been made, "Last year, we moved to earning around 230,000 pounds of food waste and this year we expect to move between 500 to 750,000 pounds, Chamberlain said.
"So it should bring our grand total of food waste since 2018 to 1 million pounds," he said.
GO GREEN OC has expanded their composting efforts, last year they had 11 restaurants composting and this year they have nearly 30 restaurants composting. They hope to have more restaurants in Ocean City sign on.
Although some locals think it's going to be hard for restaurants to separate trash from compost especially when it gets busy in the restaurant.
There are some like Taylor McDermott, a server at Fish Tales restaurant who said the staff at her restaurant will make the transition to compost as they get used to it, "It's really easy on the back line to differentiate a black trash bag and a black or dark bins and a green bag in a green bin full of food," McDermott said.
But with new processes coming to Ocean City, the sentiment is the same, the future of the environment in Ocean City is the main concern.
One GO GREEN OC volunteer Sophia Seufert said, "The more that we take care of Ocean City, the longer it's going to be able to be this place where people are able to make their living and come and enjoy the city and the water," Seufert said.