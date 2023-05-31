OCEAN CITY, Md. - Recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Maryland on July 1. Ocean City is considering restricting businesses that sell marijuana and allow it to be smoked on-site, and has drafted an ordinance to do so.
Some people in Ocean City want the ordinance to pass.
Father of two Dale Hollinger says, "I mean, you don't want your kid growing up to be a pothead."
Others say, it's too restrictive.
Business owner Jennifer Gouthier says, "I think again they [the city] need to do research. They need to go out to Colorado. They have tourist areas that have those exact businesses. You're not walking the streets smelling marijuana all day, every day."
Business owner Tyler Gorman says, "I don't think the city should restrict businesses or restrict, you know, what we're able to put in our bodies, or do with our consciousness, honestly."
Regardless, the Ocean City Police Department says it will enforce what the town thinks is best.
Deputy Communications Manager of the Ocean City Police Department says, "Knowing that we have children, elderly, sensitive populations that may not be able to be around heavy smoke, odors, things like that. It's just making sure that our residents and visitors are safe."