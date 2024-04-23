OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department provided an update to the town of Ocean City recently regarding a recent amendment to cannabis legislation, shedding light on its impact on law enforcement procedures.
Following the legalization of marijuana in Maryland last July, law enforcement agencies faced a shift in protocol. Officers were no longer authorized to initiate stops or searches based solely on the odor of cannabis.
Mark Mosmiller, a local in Ocean City, expressed support for the new rule, "I think that's a good change to the law. It'll make life a little easier for the everyday citizen."
However, concerns arose within the Ocean City Council after the release of the 2023 police report, which revealed a decrease in weapon seizures. Police officials highlighted the correlation between stops prompted by the scent of marijuana and subsequent arrests for possession of illegal firearms, knives, and other weapons.
Ashley, the Deputy Communications Manager for the Ocean City Police Department, explained, "We were retrieving a lot of firearms prior to July 1st, 2023, off of traffic stops where we smelled the odor of marijuana and that which was illegal at the time, leading to a search of the vehicle. And we were recovering firearms, knives, various types of weapons."
The decline in weapon seizures from 300 in 2022 to 171 in 2023 raised concerns about the potential increase of illegal firearms on the streets.
Despite the limitations imposed by the new law, police retain the authority to search vehicles if all occupants are under 21 years of age and the vehicle emits the smell of marijuana. Ashley clarified, "We are still able to search a vehicle if all the occupants in the vehicle are under 21 and the vehicle smells like marijuana because it is not legal for them to have."
Ocean City Police underscored their commitment to combatting illegal weapons possession and ensuring road safety under the revised legislation. Law enforcement officials also emphasized the importance of educating the community about the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis.