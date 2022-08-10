Ocean City, MD - Ocean City police say they’ve arrested a 43-year-old man for stealing from two local businesses.
Police say on Sunday, a burglary was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a bar on S. Atlantic Avenue. According to OCPD, a large amount of money was stolen from a safe. Officers say later video surveillance from the night prior showed 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cirigliano walking into the basement. They say they determined he broke into the office and stole the cash before running away.
During the investigation, police say it was also determined that Cirigliano stole money from a cash register at a hotel nearby. They say Cirigliano was also caught on video there.
Police say they arrested Cirigliano on August 8th. He is now facing multiple burglary and theft charges.
Cirigliano was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held on a $7,500 bail.If anyone has any further information regarding these two incidents, the Ocean City Police Department asks you to contact them via Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov,or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.