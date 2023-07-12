Ocean City police department arrests man for vaping on boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md.- An incident on the Ocean City Boardwalk is causing a stir in the community.
Denzel Ruff was violently arrested for vaping on the boardwalk. Vaping is not allowed on the boardwalk per city ordinance.
This happened around 10th street around 1 a.m. on July 6.
In a video, police could be seen punching Ruff while he was being restrained by officers on the ground.
According to court documents, Ruff did not comply when asked to stop vaping. Court documents say Ruff did not want to pay a fine- which is the normal penalty for breaking the no vaping rule.
The documents continue to say he did not comply with officers and resisted arrest, with Ruff saying he would "knock the officers out" during the altercation.
But Coles Ruff, who is Denzel Ruff's father and is also an attorney, says the use of force was to extreme.
"I was totally disturbed by it," he said. "I talked to him before I saw the video because then I knew he was okay. Had I seen the video beforehand. I would have been even more disturbed about how he was being treated."
There is no mention of the punching or use of force in the court documents.
In a statement today, the Ocean City Police Department said "Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. In this instance, the use of force will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander, and then by the Office of Professional Standards."
This is not the first time an incident like this played out on the boardwalk in Ocean City. A video in 2021 showed officers violently arresting four men, who were also vaping on the boardwalk.
Coles Ruff says the family will be seeking legal action against the Ocean City Police department.