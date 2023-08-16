Ocean City Police Department feel the after effects of the legalization of recreational marijuana

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Recreational marijuana has been legal in the state of Maryland for over a month. The Ocean City Police Department have noticed a lot of differences since the new law was passed.
For example, with the new marijuana law the police can't search your car just because they smell marijuana during a traffic stop.
The Ocean City Police Department has issued 50 DUI's this month alone, that's up from 27 this time last year.
But the department said calls about drug use have gone down from 139 last year to 22 this year.
One local Mary Williams said this new law is just asking for trouble, when alcohol related DUI's happen too often already.
"I just feel like people have two vices now that they're allowed to do, drinking and smoking marijuana and the temptation to drive while impaired is there," Williams said. "People think driving is a right, when it's really a privilege."
Ashley Miller, the Deputy Communications Manager at the Ocean Police Department said the police want people to remember that the laws are clear on what is and isn't permitted in the state of Maryland.
"The law is very strict, you only can have cannabis if you're over 21 and if you are under 21, you can be arrested," Miller said.
The Ocean City Police Department said their hands are tied in terms of doing certain car searches during traffic stops with the new marijuana laws. They are concerned about illegal guns still being on the streets.