OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a theft from a restaurant near 64th Street.
The suspects walked out with a check of over $250 on Wednesday, according to police. They left the restaurant around 8:15 p.m. The group used the name Ray when checking in to the restaurant.
Staff believe the group of eight are in their late teens or early 20s.
If anyone can identify the suspects or witnessed the incident, contact Officer Finley at cfinely@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 410-520-5136 or through oceancitymd.gov. Refer to case number 2024-002437.