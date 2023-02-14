Ocean City Police Department Pay Raises to be Implemented

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Today the Ocean City Police Department was approved to raise the salaries of its seasonal officers and public safety aides.
The pay raise was decided by a 6 to 1 vote at today's work session for the town council.
The salary for seasonal officers will be raised from 19 dollars an hour to $19.57 an hour. Public safety aides will see a raise from $15.91 an hour to $17.39.
The new raise stems from the Ocean City Police Department still being behind in recruiting this year and wanting to stay at a competitive pay for law enforcement.