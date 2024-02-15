OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has announced plans to discontinue its seasonal police program after 2024, ending a tradition that has spanned more than 100 years. The program, dating back to 1910, has been a crucial part of the OCPD's recruitment and training process.
Local resident David DeNunzio expressed disappointment at the news, highlighting the program's value. "It gives a crew of new people exposure, at least candidates for OCPD, a view of what it's really like working with managing crowds and so on, at least during the summer months. So I think it's unfortunate that they're going to discontinue that," DeNunzio said.
Lieutenant Dennis Eade, an alumnus of the seasonal program, cited recruitment challenges as a primary reason for its closure. "We're struggling to recruit. We're struggling to find folks that are interested in this profession, in this job. And we've seen a drastic decline in numbers over the most recent years, past 3 to 5 years," Eade explained.
The department plans to shift its focus to the Public Safety Aid Program, which provides education and allows individuals to assist the OCPD in various capacities, albeit not in a sworn role. "They'll be able to work our boardwalk and work the town assisting the full-time police officers with enforcement out in the city," Lieutenant Eade said.
Lieutenant Eade also noted the significant drop in seasonal program applications, from over 100 to just about 20 in recent years, underscoring the need for a new approach to recruiting full-time officers.
The OCPD is currently evaluating the Public Safety Aid Program's potential to serve as a recruitment pipeline for future officers as they adapt to changing interests and demographics in law enforcement careers.