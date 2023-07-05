OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department says they have recovered a car and weapons stolen in Philadelphia while on patrol Tuesday afternoon.
Police say that on 3rd Street around 3 p.m. they found an SUV parked next to a red "no parking" curb. When they ran the license plate through the computer system, they say it came back as invalid. They say they then ran the vehicle identification number, and learned it had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Philadelphia on June 29.
According to police, they used City Watch footage to find when the people using the car had parked and what they looked like. They say they then issued a broadcast of the suspects' description to other police officers.
They say two of the suspects returned to the car while officers will still on scene, who were arrested without. They say the Philadelphia Police Department then informed Ocean City Police that there was a stolen handgun inside the SUV when it was taken. After a search of the car, they say police found a different gun inside the passenger compartment. They say the stolen gun came from Reading, Pennsylvania.
According to police, 18-year-old Jackson Gabriel Rodriguez De Sena from Philadelphia was charged with the following:
- Unauthorized removal of a vehicle
- unlawful taking of a motor vehicle
- did steal property with value at least $25,000 < $100,000
- theft $100 < $1,500
- regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc.
- loaded handgun in a vehicle
- illegal possession of ammunition
- illegal possession of a regulated firearm
- handgun in a vehicle
- possession of firearm/ammunition as a minor
They say Rodriguez De Sena is being held without bond
Police say 21-year-old Briana Marie Hughes from Philadelphia was charged with the following:
- Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle
- did steal property with a value of at least $25,000 < $100,000
- theft $100 < $1,500
- loaded handgun in a vehicle
- handgun in a vehicle
- regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc.
They say Hughes is also being held without bond.
At around 4:40 p.m., police say they were sent to a hotel near 3rd street due to the original gun being found, says police. They say they found it near to where Hughes was originally found.