Ocean City Police Department Reports Arrests Are Down

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department reports that their arrests are down from last year.
The Deputy Communications Manager for the department, Ashley Miller said, "We had 2,178 arrests, a decrease from last year."
"Looking back over the last five years, that was actually one of our lowest number of arrests we've recorded," she said.
The department gave its annual report to the town council last week and at that meeting they specified that drug arrests and criminal citations were also down from last year.
The police say they have seen only 17,233 calls from citizens into the police department, a change from over 18,000 last year.
The town cites a big reason the citizen calls are down is because the officers are so prevalent in town.
"We're being proactive." Miller said. "We're handling any noise violations, disorderly calls, before it becomes a concern for our public space."
Some locals like Lenny Grzeskiewicz think it's a good thing the police department are increasing their visibility but he hopes it continues when the tourist season starts.
"Hope they stick to it during the summer time, not just get on the locals but hopefully get on the people that are coming in that could cause a little bit more havoc," Grzeskiewicz said.
The police department does report that the majority of their arrests happen during the summer months, when the most people are in town.
Some like Amanda Brown feel like she needs to see more police during those particular months not just the slower season.
"I see them sometimes, I see them in their cars, I don't really see them on foot, Brown says. "I do feel like a foot patrol would be a little bit better."
For some locals like Tom Conley, Ocean City is the quiet resort that it advertises it is.
"There's not much crime in Ocean City and since they got rid of the H2Oi weekend, it's been a lot safer," Conley said.