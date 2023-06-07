OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department says they are asking for the public's help in identifying an assault suspect.
They say the man is described as a white man, slim build, with a large tattoo on his right peck and a tattoo on his right bicep. They say he was last seen wearing black shorts with a white strip, long black socks, and black & white sneakers.
If anyone can identify the suspect in the photos below, the department asks they contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.
The department has provided three photos of the suspect, which are above.