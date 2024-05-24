OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says it has suspended three of the five police officers until the conclusion of an investigation into workplace misconduct.
The department says that during the month of April, a complaint was received regarding workplace misconduct involving five Ocean City Police Officers. The Ocean City Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is currently conducting an Administrative Investigation in reference to the allegations.
According to the current statutory requirements, all of the findings of this investigation will be sent to the Worcester County Administrative Charging Committee. Three officers involved were suspended and another individual has been transferred from the Patrol Division to the Support Services Division.
Chief Ross Buzzuro says the matter is being taken seriously by the department.
"are committed to conducting comprehensive and meticulous investigations of citizen complaints."
The department explains that when a citizen files a complaint, they will receive a receipt for their complaint and the complaint will then be forwarded to the Police Accountability Board. Citizens will have access to a database allowing them to track the progress of their complaint through the process.
This is an ongoing investigation, but the department says that once the investigation is completed, the complaint will be sent to the Worcester County Administrative Charging Committee, which will evaluate the complaint and relay a determination on how to proceed to the Chief of Police.