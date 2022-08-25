OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department would like to encourage Ocean City businesses who are not open 24/7/365 to join the Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program (T.E.A.P.).
OCPD says that the program allows the department to keep the peace and good order on private property for issues like trespassing. They say that this program is especially important at night, when contacting the manager or owner of the business is difficult.
The OCPD says their goal is to eventually get every business not open 24/7/365 to join the program. They say that they want everyone to have the opportunity to come and enjoy Ocean City while still respecting the rights of others. According to OCPD, they would like to gain voluntary compliance from would-be offenders before the department has to issue a criminal citation or arrest someone.
The OCPD says they want to enroll businesses as quick as possible, so they will be waiving the cost of T.E.A.P. signs. They say if you are interested in signing up for T.E.A.P., visit https://oceancitymd.gov/pdf/TEAP.pdf to fill out the required forms.