Ocean City Police Deter H20I Goers

OCEAN CITY, Md - The pop-up rally h20i is expected to be this weekend. Actions taken by Ocean City officials over the past few years could lead to smaller crowds and potentially see them move to a new location.
Soon these streets will be flooded with revving engines and hot rods,
or will they? H20I has caused the town to implement a Special Event Zone. This means speed limits are lowered and consequences are worse. All designed to deter scenes like roads with burnt rubber, from happening in Ocean City. The temporary rules are already affecting locals.
"They placed good restrictions around town it's just that I wish they would wait and not do it too early because it is a little slow when you live here and go to the store and etc." said local Tina Poole.
Stephen Pappas, manager of Greene Turtle said, "- I tell everybody 'Hey if you have to be here at 10 leave at 9 or whatever just so you guys know. No speeding, fines are going to be doubled. Just be aware because just because you're not in a certain car doesn't mean you aren't going to get pulled over so we just want everyone to be extra careful."
Pappas said being in North Ocean City is beneficial this weekend.
"We're so far up north we don't have too much trouble. I mean there's always that one or two bad eggs that'll come in and you know, but for the most part it's just a normal weekend." said Pappas.
According to Ocean City Police, the Special Event Zone might force H2OI goers to other places like Kitty Hawk North Carolina and Wildwood New Jersey.
However, locals I spoke with don't seem considered with the H2OI visitors.
"When they start coming into town, hopefully they are going to be respectful and not destroy where they are staying and support our businesses." said Poole.
If you do plan on visiting Ocean City this weekend keep in mind that the speed limit has been reduced to 30 miles an hour and any violations to the Special Event Zone rules could lead to a $1000 fine or being arrested.
For more information on the restrictions that come with the Special Event Zone, visit oceancitymd.gov.