OCEAN CITY, Md.- The numbers are down. Every year, the Ocean City Police Department hires seasonal officers to help with the busy summer season. Hiring for the 2023 season hasn't been as busy with applicants as past years.
Recruitment for the 2023 season began in July of 2022.
"You work for us a couple months. Not only will it add to man power when we see the population influx, but it gives you a jump start into your law enforcement career," said Ashley Miller with OCPD.
The biggest shortage isn't actually with seasonal officers, but Public Safety Aids (PSA).
"They are men and women who are generally 18-years-old to 21-years-old. They come from us but are not sworn in police officers," said Lt. Dennis Eade.
In 2022 there were 50 applicants for PSAs. So far for 2023, there have been 10. In 2022 there were 115 applicants for seasonal officers. So far for 2023, there have been 25.
You can learn more about being a PSA or seasonal officer here. The department is still hiring for the 2023 season.