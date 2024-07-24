OCEAN CITY, Md. - When Jim Corbett isn’t walking his dog Molly, he loves riding his bike around Ocean City. "I take my bike into the residential areas where there's not as much traffic. I try to get off the main roads as much as possible," Corbett said.
While Corbett avoids busy routes like Route 1, many cyclists must use this highly trafficked road to commute to and from work. To ensure these cyclists stay safe, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has been distributing bicycle lights. The goal is to make sure everyone is visible and easy to see, even when it gets dark.
Ashley Miller, the Deputy Communications Manager for the OCPD, highlighted that one of their key targets this summer is J-1 workers, many of whom commute by bike and often return home after sunset. "A demographic that is here in Ocean City that is not familiar with the laws and also just that connection with police may not be the same as back home. So we want to build that friendly gap and make sure they're safe," Miller explained.
Last Friday, the OCPD visited a local McDonald’s to distribute bicycle lights to J-1 workers and educate them on the rules of cycling in Ocean City. Corbett noted that cycling in Ocean City takes some getting used to, especially during the busy summer months. "The people that are down here should be really careful with their bicycles. Even the traffic, they've got to watch for the pedestrians," he advised.
So far this year, the OCPD has handed out over 370 bicycle lights. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee plays a significant role in ensuring that initiatives like these continue in Ocean City.
While the OCPD's focus on providing bicycle lights to J-1 workers intensifies during the summer, this safety initiative is year-round, aiming to keep all cyclists safe.