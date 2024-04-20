Ocean City Police host "Smokin' with Cops" event

OCEAN CITY, Md. - On April 20th, AKA "420", the Ocean City Police Department organized a unique event titled "Smokin' with Cops" in collaboration with a local "Green Lab." The initiative was designed to educate both officers and the public about the effects of marijuana impairment on driving capabilities. Marijuana became legal in the state of Maryland on July 1st, 2023, for those 21 years or older.
During the event, members of the cannabis community volunteered to demonstrate the real-time effects of driving under the influence. Participants consumed cannabis in controlled sessions and then navigated an obstacle course under the supervision of a police officer. This practical demonstration aimed to highlight how cannabis consumption can alter driving skills.
The police department also offered an incentive, reimbursing participants $50 for their purchases, to encourage participation and facilitate a better understanding of the substance's impact on driving.