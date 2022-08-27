OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Friday night.
It happened just before midnight near 59th street and Coastal Highway.
OCPD say 21-year-old Sophia Battisti from Pennsylvania was crossing Coastal Highway against the pedestrian signal. At that time a car hit the woman while she was crossing. Police say despite life saving efforts by Good Samaritans and Ocean City EMS, Battisti was dead at the scene. Police say alcohol was not a factor for the driver.
The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation. The Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident, to please contact PFC H. Miller at hmiller@oceancitymd.gov, to call or Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference case number 2022-00-4990.