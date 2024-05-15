OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department, in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department, has announced plans to conduct alcohol compliance checks throughout the summer season. This initiative hopes to curb the sale of alcohol to people underage in the resort area.
During the operation, underage personnel, who will be accompanied by plain-clothed law enforcement officers, will visit various bars, restaurants and liquor stores attempting to purchase alcohol. Police say this is to ensure that establishments are careful to verify the age of their customers and are adhering to the legal requirement.
The Ocean City Police Department says selling alcohol to minors is not only a violation of the law, but also poses significant risks to businesses in terms of penalties and potential liabilities. Additionally, it can have serious repercussions for the health and safety of those underage.