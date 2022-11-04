OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says that Lieutenant Gregory DeGiovanni retired from the force October 31st.
Starting at the Cumberland Police Department in 1997, then moving to OCPD in 2000, OCPD says DeGiovanni is retiring after 25 years of service. They say DeGiovanni rose through the ranks and became Lieutenant in April 2018.
According to OCPD, Lt. DeGiovanni was assigned to Patrol Division as the Day Shift Watch Commander. In addition to overseeing the day shift patrol officers, OCPD says he was in charge of the Traffic Safety Unit, Field Training Officer Program, Noise Unit, Animal Control, and the Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program (T.E.A.P.).
OCPD emphasizes the amount of training that DeGiovanni took on throughout his career. They say that in 2018, he graduated from the 274th Session of the FBI National Academy, an elite law enforcement leadership academy. The Department says the DeGiovanni helped train other officers in the force on topics like guns, defensive tactics, and active shooters.
“In the nine years that I have worked with Lt. DeGiovanni, he has proven time and time again that he is a pivotal member of our Command Staff and our agency as a whole. The community and Town of Ocean City have greatly benefitted from his dedication and professionalism” commented Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in all future endeavors.”
Even after his retirement, OCPD says DeGiovanni will continue to work in law enforcement as a civilian in the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. They say he is looking forward to spending more time with his friends and family, while also spending more time on his hobbies.
“Thank you for all the years of support and appreciation. Prayers moving forward in the challenging times. As the town grows, so do the challenges to all city departments. The employees, administrators, and politicians that I have had the pleasure of working with and for will certainly meet those challenges and continue to keep Ocean City one of the safest places to live and work”, commented Lt. DeGiovanni.