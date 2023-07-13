OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is looking for five men who they say trespassed onto a residence Saturday morning and started to grab, kick and chase each other with fish from a koi pond.
At 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 police said five men were caught on camera at a residence located in the 10 block of 77th Street jumping over the fence to reach the koi pond. The video shows the men attempting to grab the fish with their hands and a shovel.
According to police, the men removed many fish from the pond, one of which did not survive. In the video the men were seen chasing each other with the fish, kicking the fish, throwing the fish and posing for pictures with the fish.
The Ocean City Police Department is looking for anybody who might have information about the incident or who the men might be. The descriptions given by the police department are:
MALE #1: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, short cut light brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing on the front, dark blue shorts, and carrying a shovel.
MALE #2: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, wearing a black ballcap, a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs.
MALE #3: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black shorts.
MALE #4: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.
MALE #5: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and carrying a beach chair.
Anyone with information can contact Patrolman First Class E. Rhode at erhode@oceancitymd.gov or by directly calling the police department at 410-520-5136.