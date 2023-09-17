OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is currently seeking the public's help in an ongoing investigation regarding a case of malicious destruction of property that unfolded at a restaurant located on South Baltimore Avenue.
Police say it happened Sunday shortly after 12 p.m., but did not say what exactly was destroyed.
Ocean City authorities are urging individuals who may recognize the two individuals to come forward with information. If you have any knowledge of their identities or any details, please do not hesitate to reach out to Officer Cole at lcole@oceancitymd.gov. You can also contact the Ocean City Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.