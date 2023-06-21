OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police want to make people aware of multiple cases of cars being damaged downtown.
Police say several cars between 5th and 8th Streets on St. Louis Avenue have reported damage to the side mirrors of their cars. Some cars were parked on St. Louis Avenue and others were in a private parking lot. The damaged mirrors are primarily on the passenger side. Each mirror has had white paint transfer on them.
Police say they believe that mirrors may have been hit with an object, but not by another car.
Police ask if you have any information or camera security footage in regards to this to contact the police department at 410-723-6610. They say you can leave anonymous tips by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted online at