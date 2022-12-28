OCEAN CITY, Md. - End of year festivities in Ocean City are getting ready, like the Winter Fest of Lights, a fun event for families.
While people are getting ready to celebrate the new year, some Maryland officials want people to keep some things in mind.
"As they bring in the new year, something that a lot of people remember is fireworks and fireworks," said Ryan Whittington, Public Information Officer from Ocean City Fire Department. "Whether they're ground based or even handheld sparklers. They can cause damage or injury to an individual."
"[We] want our motorists out there to be safe, we want them to buckle up," said Dr. Tim Kerns, Director of MDOT MVA's Highway Safety Office. "No matter what seat they're in, every time we want them to follow the speed limits. Drive Safely. We want to make sure everybody reaches their destination."
Some of the people in Ocean City that are celebrating have safety on their mind:
"We're just gonna stay home and avoid all the chaos and spend time with out family," said Conrad Link.
"I'm always the DD and so my husband can drink and we get everywhere safely," said Rachel Olson.
The stats on drinking and driving tell a disturbing story.
"I can tell you where we are so far in December," said Dr. Kerns. "We have almost 1000 DUI arrests in Maryland this month alone."
In Ocean City, on New Year's Eve in to the morning on New Years Day, city buses will be free, giving those who celebrate another option.