Ocean City, Md.- Ocean City is gearing up for its much-anticipated 33rd Annual Springfest, set to take place in May. With the event expected to draw large crowds, transportation arrangements have been implemented to ensure smooth access for attendees. According to Ocean City, there will be limited parking in the downtown area, so the town has announced various transportation options. It says that the Coastal Highway Beach Bus will run throughout the day, offering rides for a fee of four dollars. The town also encourages attendees to utilize the park-and-ride facility on Route 50 in West Ocean City. Ocean City says this facility offers free parking, allowing visitors to conveniently hop onto the shuttle service to reach the Springfest festivities.
For those seeking even more convenience, the town has introduced a Special Event Express Shuttle Service stationed at the Convention Center on 40th Street. According to the town, this service provides another transportation option. The goal is to allow attendees to easily access the event without worrying about parking availability or traffic congestion. With these transportation solutions in place, Ocean City aims to enhance the overall experience for visitors attending the 33rd Annual Springfest.